E-Paper | July 18, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Hockey series win

News agencies Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated touring West Germany by a wide margin of 6-3 to win the international hockey match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium this afternoon [Jan 4]. Pakistan won the first international match at Rawalpindi by 4-3 and today’s victory gave them a 2-0 lead in the series. Playing an all-out attacking game Pakistanis snatched a comfortable lead at half time having notched up four goals against two… . The highlight of the play was the hat-trick by West German player Wolfgang Stroedter and three goals by Pakistan’s celebrated right [full-back] Manzoorul Hasan. Giving a scintillating performance Manzoor scored three goals, two from penalty corners and one off the penalty-stroke.

… The man of today’s match was right-winger Islahuddin who … tore apart the West German defence… . The West Germans found it … difficult to stop him from entering their goal area. … Though Pakistan played a far superior game for most part of the match, the proceedings were marked with the two umpires giving occasional marching orders to players from both sides. Punjab Chief Minister Sadiq Husain Qureshi, who is also the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, was the chief guest.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe