From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Hockey series win

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated touring West Germany by a wide margin of 6-3 to win the international hockey match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium this afternoon [Jan 4]. Pakistan won the first international match at Rawalpindi by 4-3 and today’s victory gave them a 2-0 lead in the series. Playing an all-out attacking game Pakistanis snatched a comfortable lead at half time having notched up four goals against two… . The highlight of the play was the hat-trick by West German player Wolfgang Stroedter and three goals by Pakistan’s celebrated right [full-back] Manzoorul Hasan. Giving a scintillating performance Manzoor scored three goals, two from penalty corners and one off the penalty-stroke.

… The man of today’s match was right-winger Islahuddin who … tore apart the West German defence… . The West Germans found it … difficult to stop him from entering their goal area. … Though Pakistan played a far superior game for most part of the match, the proceedings were marked with the two umpires giving occasional marching orders to players from both sides. Punjab Chief Minister Sadiq Husain Qureshi, who is also the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, was the chief guest.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026