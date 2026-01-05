E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Diaz delight as Morocco advance to AFCON quarter-finals

Reuters Published
Morocco’s Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring their first goal at the AFCON Round of 16, Morocco v Tanzania, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on January 4, 2026. — Reuters
Morocco’s Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring their first goal at the AFCON Round of 16, Morocco v Tanzania, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on January 4, 2026. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Brahim Diaz scored his fourth goal for Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to put the hosts into the quarter-finals with a nervous 1-0 Round-of-16 victory over Tanzania in Rabat on Sunday.

Morocco dominated possession but Tanzania had opportunities too, and it took a fine strike from Diaz to book a place in the last eight and a meeting with the winners of Sunday’s second fixture between South Africa and Cameroon.

Captain Achraf Hakimi fed Diaz on the right side of the box on 64 minutes and the Real Madrid playmaker worked his way to the byline, before firing into the goal from a tight angle when most expected a cross.

Morocco wasted several other chances but were also fortunate that Tanzania were wasteful too, with Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum missing gilt-edged opportunities for the East Africans with the score at 0-0.

It was a far from vintage performance from the home side, who have yet to click into top gear at the tournament but did enough to keep their campaign on track.

“The competition is hotting up and we faced our toughest opponent in this Tanzania team,” Diaz said.

“Not everything worked, we know that, but fortunately we managed to secure our qualification (to the next round). Now, we are going back to work to be fully ready for the quarter-finals.”

Tanzania had an early opportunity when Msuva had an open goal to head into, but he could only steer his effort well wide.

Morocco had the ball in the back of the net from Ismael Saibari’s header from a free kick but he was narrowly offside.

Ayoub El Kaabi then headed wide for the home side when he should have done better, and followed that up with another missed opportunity from Hakimi’s delightful cross.

Tanzania should have been ahead on 55 minutes as home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou could only parry a long-range shot and the ball fell to Salum, who blasted over the crossbar from 10 metres with the goal gaping.

Hakimi then crashed a free kick against the frame of the goal, before Morocco finally scored to settle the nerves in the Stade Moulay Abdellah.

Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe