At least 6 killed, including a mother and 3 daughters, after dilapidated roof collapses in KP’s Charsadda

PESHAWAR: At least six people were killed, including a mother and three daughters, and five were injured on Sunday after the dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Shabqadar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district, police said.

Per the police, most of the victims were guests who had arrived to attend a wedding ceremony at the house where the incident occurred. The event was scheduled for Sunday evening.

“The incident occurred at around 4am when the dilapidated roof collapsed on the family and guests, prompting the neighbours to rush to the site and manage to pull out the bodies and the injured from the debris,” a statement from the police said.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene later, launching relief operations and shifting the injured and deceased to the hospital.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Shabqadar, the statement added.

Roof collapses are largely caused by substandard construction, use of poor-quality materials, and lack of enforcement of building codes.

Ageing structures, illegal extensions, and heavy rains further weaken roofs, making collapses more likely.

In November last year, a roof collapse also killed five members of a family, including four children, in the Pabbi area of Nowshera district.