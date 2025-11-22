Roof collapse in KP’s Pabbi kills five family members

A roof collapse killed five members of a family, including four children, in the Pabbi area of Nowshera district on Saturday and injured three others.

A statement from Rescue 1122 said a report of a roof collapse in the Dagg Jadeed area of Pabbi was received during the morning hours. “Around eight people were trapped in the rubble, including children,” it said.

After a combined effort by local residents and rescue services, the bodies and the injured were recovered from the rubble.

Earlier this month, three people, including a child, were killed and seven others were injured when the roof of their house caved in after a gas explosion in Harbanspura.

Rescue 1122 received a call at 8am that the roof of a house collapsed after a cylinder blast on Pepsi Road. The rescuers found that the roof of the upper storey of the house had caved in and 10 people were trapped under it. There was a fire in the lower portion of the house.

The rescuers put the fire off, removed debris and pulled out 10 people, including children.