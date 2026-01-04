SOUNDCHECK : PERSONAL POLITICAL

This song should be on your winter playlist. In Sachay Loki, the opening electronic riffs flow like waves on a dark, stormy night, replete with a strong bass, and hook you from the get-go.

At its heart, this collaboration by Meesha Shafi and Talwiinder, produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, is about the loneliness of integrity. It’s about the price you pay when you choose to live a life aligned with your values while watching shortcuts, silences and compromises become the norm.

Meesha’s voice carries years of resistance, vulnerability and survival, no doubt from her lived experiences. Talwinder matches her vibe as a counterweight: introspective, bruised, searching.

There’s a spiritual undertone to the song, but not the kind that preaches. It’s the spirituality of exhaustion — of people who have done the right thing for too long without applause. The lyrics feel like a whispered prayer.

Rooted in restraint rather than spectacle, Meesha Shafi and Talwiinder’s Sachay Loki gives voice to moral fatigue, dissent and quiet resilience

The chorus goes: “Kallay kallay saaray vasde/ Kyun na assi sachay loki ral mil de”

[Everyone is living separately/ Why can’t we find other honest people?]

And at another point, the song goes: “Ve samajh nai aunda hunn/ Duniya da kee dastoor/ Jithay dekho lokaan nu bas paisay da fitoor/ Ve samajh ton baar ne, ayna de bakhairay/ Hadd keeti paar ve sapp te sapairay.”

[I don’t understand now/ The ways of the world/ Wherever you look, people are just obsessed by money/ Their tricks are beyond my understanding/ They have crossed all limits, these snakes and their handlers]

Contextually, the song asks whether there are still honest people out there. And most importantly, do they recognise each other?

Moving into the production, the sound design leans heavily into atmosphere. Soft synth textures hover in the background, almost ghost-like, never demanding attention but shaping the emotional temperature of the song. There’s a rawness to the mix — not unpolished, but intentionally intimate. Vocals are kept close, dry and forward, allowing you to hear breath, restraint and vulnerability.

Shafi’s voice carries a grain and gravity that Siddiqui wisely refuses to smooth out. Talwiinder’s delivery, by contrast, is more introspective, almost conversational. The mix places him slightly deeper into the soundscape, reinforcing that contemplative quality.

What’s especially striking is the song’s use of restraint as a production philosophy. There’s no dramatic beat drop and no swelling climax. Instead, tension is built through repetition, texture and subtle shifts in tone. This makes the track feel meditative and almost hypnotic, inviting the listener inward rather than outward.

The production only reinforces Siddiqui’s talent and prowess, creating a sound that is both avant-garde and which tears into your soul. There’s a depth and maturity in the sound he’s created for the song that comes from the experience he’s managed to gain from working with a large variety of artists these past few years.

In a time when noise travels faster than meaning, Sachay Loki feels radical. It asks you to sit with your discomfort, your compromises, your quiet courage, and maybe, just maybe, to keep choosing truth even when it costs you something.

With Shafi, the personal has always been political. And Sachay Loki is very, very personal.

Published in Dawn, ICON, January 4th, 2026