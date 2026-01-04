Ex-PTI leaders plan multi-party conference to ease political tensions

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders plan to convene a multi-party conference (MPC) in Islamabad next week in an attempt to reduce political tensions in the country.

The conference is being organised under the banner of a recently formed National Dialogue Committee (NDC) set up by ex-PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shahzad Waseem and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail.

Organisers said the event would bring together political leaders as well as lawyers, intellectuals and technocrats from across the country.

Invitations will be sent to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PTI, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI). The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP) and other parties will also be invited.

The NDC will also extend a special invitation to Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP). Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi, who formed the committee, have begun contacting political leaders to extend invitations.

National Dialogue Committee to invite lawyers, intellectuals for talks

The organisers said the conference aimed to explore a way out of the political crisis and build harmony among national political parties. Mr Chaudhry said that bringing together all schools of thought on national matters was “the need of the hour” and that the goal was to develop consensus on key political issues.

Last month, the group formally approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking the release on parole of senior PTI figures detained in Kot Lakhpat Jail, arguing their participation was essential to make any dialogue process credible and productive.

In a letter sent to the prime minister on Dec 23, the committee welcomed PM Shehbaz’s renewed offer of talks with the opposition, particularly PTI, and described it as a “golden opportunity” to stabilise the country amid deepening political, economic and institutional challenges.

Interestingly, the letter did not mention PTI founder Imran Khan, focusing instead on senior party leaders outside Adiala jail to initiate and sustain a dialogue process.

It also sought the rele­ase on parole of PTI leaders held in Kot Lakhpat Jail, including Shah Mah­mood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmo­odur Rasheed and former senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

The committee said talks could only succeed if they began with tangible confidence-building measures.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026