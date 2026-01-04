Cambodia urges Thailand to withdraw troops

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia called on neighbouring Thailand on Saturday to pull out its forces from areas Phnom Penh claims as its own, one week since a truce halted deadly clashes along their disputed border.

The decades-old dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbours erupted into military clashes several times last year, with fighting in December killing dozens of people and displacing around one million on both sides.

The two countries agreed a truce on Dec 27. Cambodia says Thailand seized several areas across four provinces.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026