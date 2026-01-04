Chirah Dam plan prepared to bring 28 MGD water for twin cities

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Small Dam Organisation (SDO) has submitted a plan to construct Chirah Dam to bring 28 million gallon daily (MGD) water for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Under the plan, Rawalpindi city and the federal capital will get 14 MGD each from the dam to be constructed on Soan River, located a few kilometres from Lehtrar Road.

The SDO will construct the dam and Wasa will install a filtration plant near the site.

This was stated by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi Managing Director Saleem Ashraf while briefing Punjab Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Special Secretary Waqar Azim.

Mr Azim visited the Rawal Lake Water Filtration Plant where the Wasa chief briefed him on the plant’s operational status and the ongoing rehabilitation works being carried out under the Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS) Project.

Green signal awaited from planning & development dept for launch of project, says Wasa chief

The Wasa chief said there was a shortage of water and if the planning and development department gave the green signal for the Chirah Dam project, Rawalpindi will get additional 14 MGD water in coming years.

He said that at present work on DREAMS part 4 to enhance the capacity of Rawal Dam Filtration Plan to bring five MGD water additionally from the Rawal Dam.

He said the city was getting 23 MGD of water from Rawal Dam and after rehabilitation of the filtration plant it will increase to 28 MGD.

He said work on water supply lines at 6th Road and Saidpur Road had been completed while the rehabilitation of Filtration Plant at Rawal Dam will be started soon. However, he said work was also in progress to bring water from Chahan Dam which was also part of the DREAMS project.

Approximately 20pc physical progress on the DREAMS-I Project has been achieved so far. The key rehabilitation activities completed so far included initial civil works, inspection and partial replacement of aging mechanical components, preliminary electrical upgrades and preparatory works for installation of modern filtration and treatment systems.

He said that the project aimed to significantly enhance the plant’s capacity, efficiency, and reliability, ensuring improved quality and uninterrupted water supply to the residents of Rawalpindi city.

The special secretary expressed satisfaction over the commencement of rehabilitation activities. However, he emphasised the need to expedite the pace of work and directed the project team and contractors to accelerate construction and installation activities so that the project can be completed before the planned completion timeframe.

Mr Azim issued instructions to ensure strict adherence to approved quality standards and technical specifications. He directed to deploy additional resources and manpower, where required, to avoid delays.

He said that there was a dire need to maintain close monitoring and coordination between Wasa, consultants and contractors while resolving any administrative or technical bottlenecks to keep the project on schedule.

He said timely completion of the DREAMS-I Project was critical for strengthening Rawalpindi’s water supply system, particularly in view of increasing demand and water stress.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026