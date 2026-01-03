Man killed, 2 cops among 3 injured in terrorist attack on police post in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A man was killed while three others, including two cops, were injured after unknown terrorists attacked a police post in Bajaur district’s Barang tehsil in the early hours of Saturday.

Police and local residents said the attack on the police post, located in the hilly Kohi Sar area about 22 kilometres from Khar, the district headquarters, occurred at around 2am.

Israr Khan, the spokesperson for the district police, told Dawn that the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Naseem Gul, a local resident. He added that the injured included two cops, 35-year-old Constable Suliman Khan and 58-year-old Constable Saz Muhammad, and 28-year-old Sahibzada, a school watchman.

He said the injured were taken to the District Headquarter Hospital in Khar for treatment, where their condition was said to be stable.

He said terrorists used both heavy and light weapons in the attack. The police spokesperson said that soon after the attack, a joint team comprising security forces and police reached the area and launched a clearance operation.

Despite record militant deaths , Pakistan saw a sharp escalation in militant violence in 2025, with terrorist attacks rising by 34 per cent and terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21 per cent year on year, according to data released by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies. As many as 699 terrorist attacks were recorded countrywide during the year.