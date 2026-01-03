Nur Khan’s daughter dies in US road accident

WASHINGTON: Dr Faiqa Qureshi — the daughter of PAF Air Marshal Nur Khan — passed away after a traffic accident in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She was 75.

According to the Dinwiddie County Police Department, the crash occurred on I-85 North near McKinney Highway on Dec 29. Dr Qureshi died at the scene when her car reportedly collided with an obstruction and caught fire.

Dr Qureshi was a highly respected medical professional, known for her dedication to pae­di­a­tric emergency medicine.

Her father was among Pakistan’s most admired military figures, serving as PAF chief and later holding key roles in civil aviation, sports administration, and public service.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026