E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Nur Khan’s daughter dies in US road accident

A Correspondent Published
Dr Faiqa Qureshi. — Photo courtesy Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters/ Facebook
Dr Faiqa Qureshi. — Photo courtesy Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters/ Facebook
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WASHINGTON: Dr Faiqa Qureshi — the daughter of PAF Air Marshal Nur Khan — passed away after a traffic accident in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She was 75.

According to the Dinwiddie County Police Department, the crash occurred on I-85 North near McKinney Highway on Dec 29. Dr Qureshi died at the scene when her car reportedly collided with an obstruction and caught fire.

Dr Qureshi was a highly respected medical professional, known for her dedication to pae­di­a­tric emergency medicine.

Her father was among Pakistan’s most admired military figures, serving as PAF chief and later holding key roles in civil aviation, sports administration, and public service.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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Suchbaat
Jan 03, 2026 09:58am
Rest in peace great father's distinguished daughter.. Daughter of a great Pakistani air force chief.
Recommend 0
AA Moosavi
Jan 03, 2026 10:09am
Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved. RIP, great daughter of a great father.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jan 03, 2026 05:43pm
So sad, RIP. she was daughter of a great and brave of Air Marshal Noor Khan of PAF and also Ex. Chairman of then great airline PIA in the 1960s era of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 04, 2026 09:05pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioun
Recommend 0

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