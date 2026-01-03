CM irked by absence of six secretaries during visit to Sindh Secretariat

KARACHI: Six administrative secretaries were found to be absent from duty when Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit of the Sindh Secretariat on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson, the absent officers included the secretaries of local government, food, forest, culture, labour and livestock departments.

The CM observed that the six secretaries were absent from their offices until 9:30 am. Taking serious notice of their absence, the CM directed that explanations be sought from them.

Following his directives, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah immediately issued explanation letters to the secretaries concerned.

Explanation letters issued to secretaries of local govt, forest, food, culture, labour and livestock departments

Earlier, the CM paid a surprise visit to the secretariat to assess the progress of ongoing development and renovation works.

He was warmly received by the chief secretary.

During the visit, the CM inspected various sections of the secretariat and reviewed the pace and quality of development and renovation works currently underway.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a professional working environment and ensuring that government offices function efficiently to facilitate better service delivery to the public.

He expressed satisfaction on finding most of the secretaries present in their offices during official working hours, terming it a positive sign of administrative discipline and commitment.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026