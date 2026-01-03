E-Paper | July 16, 2026

NAB chief highlights importance of self-accountability

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed has urged the youth to recognise that laws alone cannot eliminate corruption unless individuals are willing to hold themselves accountable in their personal and professional lives.

Speaking to the students of a local university in connection with an anti-bribery awareness seminar here on Friday, the NAB chief said, “rather than portraying accountability as a solely punitive exercise, the importance of fairness, transparency, and due process should be incorporated in institutional work”. He said that public institutions should not only enforce the law, but also incorporate integrity through their conduct.

By acknowledging the role of universities in shaping values, he said that educational institutions were essential allies in the broader accountability ecosystem. He said that NAB wanted a broader and more forward-looking approach that placed equal emphasis on prevention, awareness, and the cultivation of ethical values.

NAB Lahore Director General Mirza Faran Baig spoke about the bureau’s sustained focus on awareness-building and community engagement. “Through regular interaction with educational institutions, outreach programmes and public forums, NAB Lahore wants to make accountability a shared social concept rather than an abstract legal idea,” he said. He told the students about ethical responsibilities and the long-term societal costs of corruption.

“The youth represent the moral and intellectual future of the country and professional success without integrity offers little value to society,” he said.

The seminar also highlighted the growing collaboration between academia and public institutions in addressing national challenges. Universities were urged to actively contribute to character-building alongside academic excellence, reinforcing ethical leadership as a national priority.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe