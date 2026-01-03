E-Paper | July 16, 2026

UET organises its annual mushaira

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: A large number of students, faculty members and literature enthusiasts on Friday attended the 38th Annual Mushaira organised by the Literary Society of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

The mushaira was presided over by poet Dr Khurshid Rizvi while UET Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir attended the occasion as the chief guest. Prominent poets from across the country, including Farhat Abbas Shah, Wasi Shah, Shaheen Abbas, Wajid Ameer, Afzal Sahir, Jan Kashmiri, Inam Kabir, Ammar Iqbal, Fayaz Bostan, Sajjad Baloch, Aiman Chaghi, Faizan Hashmi, Saima Aftab, Farzan, and Asghar Ali, enthralled the audience with their unique styles, melodious delivery, and thought-provoking poetry.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Munir thanked the guest poets for their participation and outstanding poetic contributions. He emphasised that mushairas had always played a vital role in the promotion and preservation of the Urdu language, adding that literature served as a defining element of any civilization’s intellectual identity.

He expressed his pleasure over the growing literary and poetic interests among engineering students at UET, terming it a positive and encouraging trend. He said that alongside technical education, UET had been actively promoting creative and literary activities to ensure the holistic personality development of students.

He remarked that mushairas not only strengthened cultural and intellectual bonds but also provided a powerful platform for emotional expression, where poetry often becomes the voice of the audience’s inner feelings.

The event was also graced by heads of various departments, senior faculty members, columnist Naeem Masood, Council of Islamic Ideology member Dr Rana Shafiq Khan Pasrurvi, and UET Literary Society Advisor Dr Tanveer Qasim.

At the conclusion of the event, UET VC Dr Munir distributed commemorative shields among the office-bearers of the literary society.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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