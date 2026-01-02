Chiniot to get digital complaint filing set-up

CHINIOT: To facilitate people of Chiniot in resolution of their civic and municipal issues, Punjab government is introducing a digital complaint filing platform --“Hello Chiniot”- that will become functional by the end of this month.

Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwer told media at the district press club that a similar platform – Hello Faisalabad – has already been started to help resolve public issues where people could lodge their complaints through call, voice message, picture or video related to their problems through digital media.

He said that the complaints lodged through the platform will be tracked on a daily basis till their resolution. If any complaint is not resolved, the higher administration would personally contact the complainants for their feedback to resolve the issue.

He said the platform is being launched as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is much concerned about poor civic services delivery, adding that so far 19 deputy commissioners have beentransferred over non-resolution of civic issues in Punjab.

Mr Raja also highlighted the role of media in creating awareness among the public about complying with the rules and laws. He urged the people not to throw garbage in streets or bazaars and instead used the waste bins meant for the purpose.

He said the traders too must avoid profiteering and hoarding.

Earlier, the commissioner visited the District Headquarters Hospital and inaugurated waiting rooms for male and female attendants of the patients there.

He also chaired a seminar on “Development and Economic Uplift Plan for Chiniot District” attended by local parliamentarians, trade bodies, bar associations, Ulema and trade union leaders who were asked to give proposals to be incorporated in the Annual Development Plan, 2026-27.

Addressing the seminar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Wasiq Abbas said that 35 development projects are nearing completion in the district at a cost of Rs21.562 billion.

These projects include construction of a sports complex and tehsil complex in Bhowana,revamp of Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, establishment of Rescue 1122 office in Kalowal, restoration of Badshahi Mosque, Chiniot and a sports gymnasium, construction of a new building for 125-bed DHQ hospital and district complex in Chiniot, besides dualisation of Chiniot-Faisalabad highway.

Some of the participants submitted their proposals regarding development schemes for the district. DC Ayesha Rizwan was also present.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026