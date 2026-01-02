Ticket row turns violent at New Year concert in Islamabad housing society

ISLAMABAD: Mismanagement at a musical concert organised as part of New Year celebrations at a private housing society turned violent when people were allegedly denied entry despite holding valid tickets.

Police sources said tickets for the musical night were sold at Rs5,000 for families and Rs2,000 for individuals. However, tickets were allegedly sold beyond the venue’s capacity and adequate arrangements for spectators were not made.

As a result, the area reserved for spectators became overcrowded. A large number of ticket-holders also gathered outside the venue in an attempt to gain entry.

Security guards of the housing society stopped the gathering and did not allow them to enter the concert venue, prompting protests by the ticket-holders.

It has yet to be established how the protest turned violent and which side took the first step in disrupting law and order. A police contingent was deployed at the venue for security and crowd control, but it reportedly remained a silent spectator until the situation worsened.

During the protest, a physical confrontation broke out between the ticket-holders who were denied entry and the security guards. Both sides pelted stones at each other, while the guards also used batons to disperse the crowd.

The use of force further angered the gathering, which then began damaging property.

Police intervened when the situation went out of control and used force along with anti-riot gear to disperse the protesters. During the police action, a couple of protesters were picked up and taken to police installations.

Videos that went viral on social media showed some youngsters throwing stones at the guards and damaging property. In the clips, guards can also be seen chasing and manhandling some of the youths.

The housing society management had arranged the musical concert and sold tickets in different categories. Some participants alleged that despite purchasing tickets, they were not allowed entry, which became the initial cause of the disturbance.

Sources said the society management was planning to register an FIR, but no official complaint had been lodged so far.

According to sources, the management told the police that they would come to lodge a complaint, but it remains unclear when this will happen.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026