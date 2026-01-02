Hattar jirga seeks protection from industrial pollution

HARIPUR:A jirga of villagers and social activists in Hattar has called upon authorities to protect local communities from the effects of industrial pollution, especially from the widespread spillage of cement and coal dust by cement factories.

The meeting was organised by local social organisation Human Unity Movement and attended by local political leaders, civil society representatives and other residents from Hattar and neighbouring villages.

The speakers, including member of the board of governing body of Workers Welfare Board and president Hazara Labour Federation Malik Qamar Hayat, social activists Malik Ziafat Zaman, Mohammad Rafiq, Tariq Mehmood and Sajjad Shah and general councillors Malik Asim and Mazhar Shah, said the fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment was guaranteed to citizens under Article 9-A of the Constitution.

They, however, complained that the cement plants and glass, steel, tile and chemical industries operating in the area were emitting hazardous air pollutants, generating excessive noise and discharging untreated effluents into the environment.

The speakers added that some industrial units burnt poultry waste, producing intense odour and toxic emissions that further endanger public health and environmental safety.

They voiced concern over the continued negligence of both industries and regulatory authorities on the matter and warned that if urgent corrective action wasn’t taken, the situation could escalate into a major public health and environmental crisis.

The speakers noted that industrial pollution was posing serious public health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, cancer and neurological disorders.

The jirga passed a resolution demanding that the industries responsible for environmental degradation fully comply with environmental regulations, install effective pollution-control and environmental protection systems and fulfil their corporate social responsibility obligations, particularly through investments in plantation, healthcare and education services for affected communities.

It also urged industries and relevant government bodies to ensure meaningful public participation in addressing those environmental issues.

The jirga warned that the people of the pollution-hit areas could stage peaceful protests and take legal action to claim environmental justice if their complaints were not addressed.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026