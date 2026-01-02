Pakistan hopes for diplomatic end to Yemen standoff

• FO says Islamabad advocating peace and diplomacy between allied Gulf states

• Confirms Pakistan-India prisoner, nuclear list exchanges amid strained ties

• Asks India to share details of Dulhasti-II project under Indus treaty

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Pakistan was seeking a diplomatic resolution of the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over Yemen, underscoring Islamabad’s push for dialogue as tensions persisted between two of its closest Gulf partners.

The comments, which were the most categorical since the start of the Saudi-UAE row about Pakis­tan’s role in defusing tensions, came during the weekly media briefing by FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, who said Islamabad was actively engaging both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to encourage restraint and diplomacy.

“We have been advocating peace and diplomacy to reach a solution. So, this is part of our exchanges that is taking place between our leadership and the leadership in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi,” Mr Andrabi said.

Tensions peaked on Dec 30 when Saudi Arabia carried out air stri­kes on Yemen’s southern port of Mukalla, targeting what it said were weapons and armoured vehicles allegedly supplied to the Sou­thern Transitional Council (STC). No casualties were reported.

Abu Dhabi later announced a voluntary pullout of its remaining counterterrorism units the same day.

Thus far, Pakistan has pursued carefully balanced diplomacy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Dec 30 in Rahim Yar Khan during the Emirati leader’s private visit, officially focusing on bilateral ties but widely viewed as urging de-escalation. A day later, PM Shehbaz spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Andrabi said Pakistan was pursuing the issue through multilateral forums as well, including the UN Security Council.

At the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, he added, Pakistan advocated “for peace, dialogue, role for diplomacy, including peace­ful settlement for a Yemeni-led, Yemeni-owned political process”.

“So, this is in that spirit that we take our role as a mediator and a facilitator for bringing peace and prosperity for Yemen and for the brotherly people of Yemen,” Mr Andrabi said.

Exchange of lists

Meanwhile, Pakistan and India on Thursday exchanged lists of nuclear installations and prisoners, a long-standing confidence-building practice that has endured despite unprecedented strains in bilateral ties, which brought relations close to a virtual breakdown.

Mr Andrabi confirmed the exchange, saying: “Today, on 1st January, as per our bilateral agreements, Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody. Accordingly, the government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 257 Indian prisoners (58 civilians and 199 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.”

He said the move was in line with existing bilateral commitments. “This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on Jan 1 and July 1, respectively,” the spokesman added.

India said it shared information about 391 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani.

The two sides also exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities that cannot be attacked in the event of hostilities, under a separate agreement aimed at reducing the risk of escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

“Also, on Jan 1, Pakistan and India exchange the lists of their respective nuclear installations pursuant to the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India,” Mr Andrabi said.

Dulhasti power project

The Foreign Office also urged India to respond to formal queries raised by its Indus Waters Commissioner over India’s proposed Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project, saying New Delhi failed to share prior information as required under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.

Mr Andrabi said Pakistan had not been notified in advance about the project, describing the omission as a breach of international obligations.

“No prior information or notification was shared with Pakistan with regard to this project (Dulhasti State-II Hydroelectric Project) as mandated under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960,” he said. “Such acts of commission and omission yet again exemplify a complete disregard of international law.”

The Dulhasti hydropower project is located on the Chenab River in the disputed region of India-held Jammu and Kashmir. Its original 390-megawatt, run-of-the-river Stage I plant was commissioned in 2007 and operated for years without major objections from Pakistan. However, concerns have surfaced following India’s approval last month of a 260MW Stage II extension.

Mr Andrabi said Pakistan’s Indus Waters Commissioner has formally sought details from his Indian counterpart.

Calling for immediate engagement, Mr Andrabi said: “We therefore call upon India to urgently return to treaty compliance and respond to the queries raised by our Indus Waters Commissioner in his latest as well as earlier communications.”

He also stressed that Pakistan considers the treaty legally binding despite India’s position.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026