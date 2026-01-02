National Junior Snooker Championships to commence from Jan 5

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior snooker players will compete at the Jahangir Khan Sports Complex here in Karachi for national titles and the chance to represent the country internationally, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) on Thursday.

The National Junior Under-17 Championship is scheduled to run from Jan 5-7. It will be immediately followed by the National Junior Under-21 Championship, which will take place from Jan 8-10.

A total of 16 players in each category, hailing from all four of Pakistan’s provinces and the federal capital, Islamabad, are set to participate in the event, according to the press release.

The finalists in both the U17 and U21 championships will earn the right to represent Pakistan at the upcoming Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports and International Billiards & Snooker Federation Junior Championships later this year.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026