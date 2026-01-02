Motorway police to act against helmet violations

KARACHI: To ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, the Motorway police have launched an operation in their South zone against motorcycle violations.

According to a press release, during this campaign, wearing helmets has been made mandatory for all persons riding motorcycles as pillion riders. Furthermore, carrying more than two persons on a motorcycle is prohibited, and strict legal action will be taken against those who violate these rules.

It said challans are being issued to riders without helmets, while action is being taken against motorcyclists violating one-way rules.

A spokesperson said that the motorway police’s jurisdiction in Karachi starts from New Subzi Mandi. He added that a large number of motorcyclists use the M9 motorway daily to travel to Bahria Town Karachi and adjacent villages, and that the campaign will eventually benefit them.

He urged the public to fully comply with traffic laws and demonstrate responsible citizenship, saying ensuring the protection of life and property, as well as providing passengers with timely and secure travel, remains the highest priority of the motorway police.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026