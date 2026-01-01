Household Integrated Economic Survey shows 57pc surge in internet users across Pakistan as access reaches 70pc of homes

Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25 on Thursday revealed the surge of up to 57 per cent in the individual internet users in Pakistan as household internet access rate increased from 34pc to 70pc.

HIES — a yearly survey — conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is focused on social and economic conditions of the country to provide data for policy making at the national and provincial levels.

The PBS released the results of HIES during a ceremony at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Islamabad, today.

“The PBS has successfully completed and released the results of the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25, marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s national data ecosystem,“ a statement from the Press Information Department (PID) said.

It further said that “the survey provides comprehensive insights to review the social and economic conditions of the country and serves as a key tool for evidence-based planning and policymaking.”

PID said that “HIES 2024–25 is the First-Ever Fully Digital HIES conducted after Digital Population and Housing Census 2023.”

“Field operation of the survey was completed in June 2025 by conducting on a quarterly basis, covering 32,000 households across Pakistan, representative at the provincial and national level,” said PID.

“A fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system was used for data collection, task management and real-time monitoring.”

Key highlights

As per the key results and major highlights of the survey released by PBS, there was an increase from 17pc to 57pc in the number of individuals using the internet in Pakistan.

It also said the household mobile or smartphone facility was increased to 96pc. Furthermore, household internet access increased from 34pc to 70pc.

PBS said that the gender parity at the primary level saw a rise from 92pc to 96pc in Pakistan.

According to the survey results, the neonatal mortality rate declined from 41 to 35 per thousand live births. Moreover, the infant mortality rate decreased from 60 to 47 per thousand live births, and the total fertility rate also decreased from 3.7 to 3.6 children per woman.

The survey said the use of clean fuels—such as natural gas, liquid petroleum gas, biogas, solar energy, and electricity for clean heating, lighting, and cooking—surged to 38pc.

PBS mentioned that household income and consumption increased to Rs82,179 and Rs79,150, respectively, in Pakistan.

It said that the major part of the household consumption goes to food (37pc), housing and fuel (26pc), followed by restaurants and hotels (6.63pc), clothing and footwear (6.28pc) and transport (6.21pc) at the national level.

Pakistan Panel Household Survey 2024 had earlier revealed that only 19.5pc of households can always afford desired meals, while 30pc sometimes go without three meals a day.

‘Major milestone for policymaking’

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the survey as a “major milestone towards data-driven governance and evidence-based policymaking”.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Iqbal said the Ministry of Planning had assumed ownership of clearing long-pending statistical backlogs and had completed surveys that remained stalled for six to seven years.

Ahsan Iqbal said the availability of updated data would strengthen government policymaking while enabling researchers, businesses and youth to undertake better research, business planning and national analysis. “This survey is a milestone for the country,” he remarked.

Referring to the findings of HIES, the minister said Pakistan had faced a series of economic shocks over the past six to seven years, beginning with policy disruptions after 2018 that derailed the growth momentum built between 2013 and 2018.

He said mismanagement, particularly the surge in imports in 2022 to around $80 billion, resulted in a massive current account deficit and depletion of foreign exchange reserves, causing currency instability and prolonged inflation.

“There was no economic plan or direction; only reactive measures, and retaliatory measures do not run an economy,” he said, adding that the situation was exacerbated by Covid-19 and subsequent global commodity and supply shocks.

The minister said the survey showed the lower middle class had been the most affected, with sharp changes in income and consumption patterns. “Food inflation and rising utility prices consumed most of their income, leaving little room for other expenses,” he said.

Despite the turbulence, Ahsan Iqbal said the economy had now moved past the worst phase and was on a recovery path.

Iqbal cited GDP growth of 3.71pc in the first quarter as “very encouraging” and expressed optimism that growth could reach 4pc or higher if the current trajectory was maintained.

However, he cautioned against artificial, consumption-led growth driven by excessive imports. “We do not want short-lived growth that crashes due to foreign exchange shortages,” he said, stressing the need to align growth with export earnings, remittances, foreign direct investment and other inflows.

Iqbal said the government was pursuing a prudent growth policy alongside reforms under the IMF programme to ensure stability and sustained high growth in the coming years.

On social indicators, the minister acknowledged relative improvements in literacy, health and infant mortality but said progress remained insufficient.

He pointed out that literacy had risen only from around 60 to 63 per cent, far short of global benchmarks.

“Under an education emergency, we must raise literacy to 90 per cent in the next five to six years,” he said, calling for joint efforts by governments, civil society and individuals.

Highlighting the Uraan Pakistan agenda, Iqbal said the survey reinforced the urgency of accelerating socio-economic development while ensuring peace and stability.

He urged a shift in national discourse from political confrontation to issues shaping the country’s future, such as child stunting, literacy and universal primary enrolment.

“The future belongs to nations that prioritise their economy and socio-economic development,” he said, adding that strong socio-economic foundations were essential for political stability.

The minister called upon the media, opposition, private sector and civil society to use the survey as a basis for constructive debate and collaboration. “We can only achieve our goals through cooperation as Team Pakistan,” he said.

Describing the HIES as “an invitation to think and act,” he reiterated the resolve to transform Pakistan’s social and economic indicators under Uraan Pakistan, while achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2035.

Uraan Pakistan is a five-year National Eco­nomic Transforma­tion Plan launched in 2024, focused on the revival of the country’s economy through targeted measures.