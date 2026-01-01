Isiah Whitlock, The Wire actor, dies at 71

A June 8, 2022, file photo of actor Isiah Whitlock.—AFP

LOS ANGELES: American actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played a corrupt politician on HBO crime drama The Wire and had roles in numerous films directed by Oscar-winning Spike Lee, died at age 71 on Tuesday, his manager said.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him — you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person,” manager Brian Liebman wrote on social media.

Whitlock delighted audiences as slimy politician Clay Davis on the action-packed drama The Wire, based on former journalist David Simon’s gritty tales from the seedy underbelly of drug-trafficking and criminal politicking in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Tuesday, Simon posted an image of Whitlock, smiling with gentle eyes, in honour of the actor’s passing.

With more than 125 acting credits to his name, Whitlock’s career spanned decades and included roles in many Spike Lee films, including She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Red Hook Summer, Chi-Raq, BlacKkKlansman, and Da 5 Bloods.

Lee took to social media to share a photo of himself holding hands with Whitlock, calling him “My Dear Beloved Brother.”

Whitlock’s other memorable turns include his role as the US Secretary of Defence on the satire TV comedy series Veep, which parodies the workplace environment of politicians in Washington.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026