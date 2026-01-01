Punjab bans land mutations based on oral transactions

LAHORE: The Punj­­ab government on Wed­nesday imposed a complete ban on the registration and approval of land transfers based on oral transactions in a bid to ensure transparency, legality and proper documentation in the process of land transfers.

The Board of Revenue (BoR) issued comprehensive instructions on Tuesday, under the Punjab Land Revenue Act and other relevant laws, imposing a complete ban on the registration and sanction of land mutations based on oral transactions.

According to a notification, no mutation shall be entered or sanctioned on the basis of an oral tr­­ansaction in cases of sale, mortgage, excha­n­­ge, or gift.

However, inheritance cases have been exem­pted from this restriction and will continue to be sanctioned strictly in accordance with the law.

The BoR has further clarified that the transfer of land rights will only be recognised when supported by a duly registered instrument, as required under the Reg­istration Act, 1908, read with the Transfer of Property Act, 1882.

In all matters relating to sale, mortgage, ex­­ch­ange, and gift, oral clai­­ms — other than inheritance — have been declared inadmissible.

Following the issuance of the notification, Multan Division Com­missioner Amir Karim Khan directed all revenue officers to ensure strict compliance with these instructions.

In this regard, the commissioner’s office has formally conveyed the directives to deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars for immediate implementation.

The commissioner has warned that any violation of the instructions will result in disciplina­ry action against the conce­rned officers under the applicable service rules.

He emphasised that the ban on oral transactions has come into force with immediate effect and that no leniency will be shown in its enforcement.

Commissioner Khan stated the decision is a step towards ensuring transparency and legal compliance in the mutation system.

He added that the ban on oral land transactions is an effective measure to curb land mafia activities, fraudulent practices, and illegal transfers, while safeguarding public rights and reinforcing the credibility of the revenue administration system.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026