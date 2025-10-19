Punjab Revenue Dept asked to complete settlement, bifurcation of 41 revenue estates

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Rawalpindi and the Punjab Revenue Department to complete the long-pending settlement and bifurcation of 41 revenue estates — including Mouza Khanna Dak — within six months and submit a compliance report to the court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Raja Masood Ali Satti, who had challenged the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s notification dated May 27, 2024, that imposed a blanket restriction on land transactions and the issuance of revenue records in the affected estates.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the restriction had deprived lawful owners of their constitutional right to enjoy and transfer their property.

He submitted that the petitioner had already obtained a copy of the periodical record of rights from the ADCR Rawalpindi for land measuring nine-and-a-half marlas in Khasra No 1352, Mouza Khanna Dak, Islamabad, which had also been verified by the Punjab government’s law officer and the ADCR.

The counsel further informed the court that the Punjab revenue authorities were ready to record the gift deed or sale deed in the official record, but were constrained by the restrictions imposed by the ICT notification. Meanwhile, the applicant in a connected miscellaneous application contended that despite earlier court orders, the ADCR Rawalpindi had not implemented directions for the transfer of his land.

When questioned, the Punjab government’s law officer clarified that owners of land in Mouza Khanna Dak must approach the ADCR Rawalpindi.

Justice Kayani observed that the restriction imposed by the District Collector, ICT, was inconsistent with constitutional guarantees, particularly the citizens’ right to property. He termed the restriction a violation of fundamental rights.

The court noted that the ICT administration had justified the restriction on the ground that bifurcation and settlement of revenue estates between Islamabad and Rawalpindi had remained incomplete since 1993.

In its order, the court directed the ADCR Rawalpindi and the Punjab Revenue Department to finalise the bifurcation and settlement process within six months and present a report at the next hearing scheduled for April 27, 2026. Until then, the revenue authorities have been instructed to issue revenue records and related documents and to register sale or gift deeds and mutations in accordance with the law.

