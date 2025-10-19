E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Punjab Revenue Dept asked to complete settlement, bifurcation of 41 revenue estates

Malik Asad Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Rawalpindi and the Punjab Revenue Department to complete the long-pending settlement and bifurcation of 41 revenue estates — including Mouza Khanna Dak — within six months and submit a compliance report to the court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Raja Masood Ali Satti, who had challenged the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s notification dated May 27, 2024, that imposed a blanket restriction on land transactions and the issuance of revenue records in the affected estates.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the restriction had deprived lawful owners of their constitutional right to enjoy and transfer their property.

He submitted that the petitioner had already obtained a copy of the periodical record of rights from the ADCR Rawalpindi for land measuring nine-and-a-half marlas in Khasra No 1352, Mouza Khanna Dak, Islamabad, which had also been verified by the Punjab government’s law officer and the ADCR.

The counsel further informed the court that the Punjab revenue authorities were ready to record the gift deed or sale deed in the official record, but were constrained by the restrictions imposed by the ICT notification. Meanwhile, the applicant in a connected miscellaneous application contended that despite earlier court orders, the ADCR Rawalpindi had not implemented directions for the transfer of his land.

When questioned, the Punjab government’s law officer clarified that owners of land in Mouza Khanna Dak must approach the ADCR Rawalpindi.

Justice Kayani observed that the restriction imposed by the District Collector, ICT, was inconsistent with constitutional guarantees, particularly the citizens’ right to property. He termed the restriction a violation of fundamental rights.

The court noted that the ICT administration had justified the restriction on the ground that bifurcation and settlement of revenue estates between Islamabad and Rawalpindi had remained incomplete since 1993.

In its order, the court directed the ADCR Rawalpindi and the Punjab Revenue Department to finalise the bifurcation and settlement process within six months and present a report at the next hearing scheduled for April 27, 2026. Until then, the revenue authorities have been instructed to issue revenue records and related documents and to register sale or gift deeds and mutations in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....