E-Paper | July 14, 2026

City receives first winter shower

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Light rain was reported from almost all parts of the city in the small hours of Wednesday morning under the influence of a westerly wave currently affecting the region, the Met Office said.

According to the department’s data, the maximum rainfall, 6mm, was recorded in Keamari followed by PAF Masroor Base (Mauripur) 5mm, North Karachi and Nazimbad (3mm each), Korangi and PAF Faisal Base (2mm each).

“There is no possibility for more rains in the city, though cloudy weather is prevailing,” Met Office focal person Anjum Niaz Zaigham said.

He added that temperature might drop to a single digit in Karachi after Jan 4-5 under the influence of Siberian winds.

The Met Office has forecast dry weather with cool night for Thursday (today), with minimum temperature ranging between 13 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 14.5 degrees Celsius. Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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