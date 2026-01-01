Rawal Dam to cut water supply by 50pc to Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Water supply from Rawal Dam to the garrison city will be curtailed by 50 per cent for 11 days starting January 1, as the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) prepares to begin water rationing in areas fed by the dam.

Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf said that, in view of the thorough cleaning and repair of Rawal Dam canals, water supply from the dam will remain reduced by 50 per cent from January 1 to January 11.

Areas including Committee Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qila, Mohanpura, Bagh Sardaran, Dhoke Mangtal, Arya Mohalla and other localities will be affected. However, water supply from Khanpur Dam and tube wells in these areas will continue as usual.

According to a joint meeting of the Small Dam Organisation and Wasa administration, the Small Dam Organisation’s plan for the repair and cleaning of the main canal, right bank canal and left bank canal originating from Rawal Dam has been approved.

Dam’s canals will be repaired, cleaned from Jan 1 to 11

Under the plan, the main canal will be repaired and cleaned from January 1 to January 3, while the right and left bank canals will undergo cleaning and repair from January 3 to January 11. As a result, the supply of raw water from Rawal Dam to Wasa will remain affected by 50 per cent.

During this period, he said, there may be a reduction in water supply and partial shortages in different areas of the city.

“Wasa Rawalpindi is making alternative arrangements to deal with this possible situation, under which every possible effort will be made to provide additional water to citizens through Khanpur Dam, tube wells and water bowsers.

The supply of clean drinking water will also be ensured through Wasa’s mini filtration plants across the city,” he added.

He emphasised that public cooperation is essential during this period. Wasa Rawalpindi has strongly appealed to citizens to use water carefully and responsibly and to avoid using water for washing floors, vehicles, motorcycles, lawns and gardens in homes, shops and plazas.

Citizens were also urged not to leave taps open inside their houses and to practice frugality in water use.

The Wasa managing director has instructed water supply officers and staff to ensure an uninterrupted water supply from alternative sources, including Khanpur Dam and tube wells, during the Rawal Dam water cut.

He also directed the urgent repair of tube wells and immediate redressal of consumer complaints, warning that strict action will be taken against consumers found wasting water.

Appealing once again to the public, he asked citizens to use available water only for drinking, cooking and other essential domestic needs so that fair distribution can be ensured in all areas.

He further said that the concerned agencies would make every effort to complete the cleaning and maintenance work of Rawal Dam canals within the prescribed schedule so that water supply from the dam can be restored to normal after January 11.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026