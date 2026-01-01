M-Tag installation deadline extended by 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The deadline for the installation of M-Tags on vehicles has been extended by 15 days in the federal capital.

Speaking at the newly built Shaheen Chowk underpass, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the state minister for interior, whom he described as an “awami minister,” had requested a 15-day extension.

Mr Naqvi also said that the Smart City Project would be completed in 2026. Under the project, citizen services such as Rescue 1122, traffic management, security and services related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would be integrated into a centralised system.

Earlier, it had been announced that, to ensure the security of the federal capital, vehicles without M-Tags would not be allowed to enter Islamabad from January 1.

According to the ICT administration, 16 M-Tag facilitation points have been established at various locations across the city.

Since November 14, nearly 100,000 vehicles had been issued M-Tags by December 29.

An official said that after January 15, vehicles without M-Tags would be identified with the help of tag readers, which have been installed at various entry points and checkpoints.

Earlier this year, the National Highways Authority (NHA) decided to encourage motorists to obtain M-Tags and announced a 25 per cent extra charge for vehicles without M-Tags on motorways. An M-Tag is a prepaid sticker that allows motorists to skip queues, use designated fast lanes, and enjoy a cashless tolling system on motorways.

The same technology is now being used in the federal capital to identify vehicles and ensure security. Each vehicle owner is being charged Rs250 for the issuance of an M-Tag.

During his media talk on Wednesday, the interior minister said that the Safe City Project would also be completed in 2026.

A few days earlier, Mr Naqvi had visited the Safe City headquarters, where he observed public safety measures implemented through modern technology and inspected security surveillance at the Special Chinese Desk in the control room.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the scope and outreach of the Capital Smart City project would be expanded across the country and adopted as a model to make Islamabad the safest city. He emphasised that reforms in Safe City operations and the effective use of technology are the need of the hour.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026