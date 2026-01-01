Light rain brings chill to twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Light rain in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Wednesday settled the dust and brought a chill to the air.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain and snowfall over the hills on the first day of the New Year and said snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

The PMD also warned of the possibility of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the same period.

Fog is likely to subside in central and southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during the wet spell. According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and may persist for another 24 hours.

It said that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, more rain, wind and thunderstorms, with snowfall over the hills, are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, drizzle in the garrison city settled the dust caused by ongoing development schemes in different parts of Rawalpindi.

Projects including the remodelling of Kutchery Chowk, Raja Bazaar and the Commercial Market pedestrian street.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026