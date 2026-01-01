Girl allegedly kidnapped in Rawalpindi for ransom

RAWALPINDI: A young girl was kidnapped by unidentified individuals who demanded Rs20 million for her release, police reports suggested.

The brother of the kidnapped girl, a resident of New Afzal Town, lodged an FIR with the Chaklala police station, saying that his sister, 22, left her home for a pharmacy at about 10am on Tuesday.

He said that after he found her mobile phone switched off, he started searching for her but could not find any clue till midnight. He added in the FIR that he received a voice text message on his sister’s mobile phone at around 12.30am, which was sent from unidentified individuals.

He said that the text message was in the Pashto language. The messenger demanded Rs20 million ransom for the release of the kidnapped girl and also gave a three-day deadline.

Police said that a case was registered under the relevant section of the law and an investigation was launched.

Two houses looted in Islamabad

Culprits looted cash and valuables from two houses in Islamabad, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident a gang of gunmen looted cash and gold worth Rs1.2 million from a house at Tarlai Kalan.

Two armed persons entered a house and held the residents at gunpoint. Later the gunmen looted cash and ornaments and escaped. In another incident a man deorived of cash, motorcycle and mobile phones from a man at Tarnol.

Dilawar Khan was on his way to home and when reached China Factory two persons armed with weapons intercepted and held him up at gunpoint. Shortly the robbers looted the cash, motorcycle and two mobiles worth Rs225,000 from him and escaped.

Moreover, culprits looted 31 tola gold from a house in G-10/2. The incident took place when the residents of the house were away and during their absence burglars broke into the house and stole gold ornaments including a 10 tola set, 10 tola necklace, bracelets, tops, along with other electronics items.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026