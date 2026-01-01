CM aide urges public office holders to uphold Constitution

PESHAWAR: Special assistant to the chief minister for information and public relations Shafi Jan on Wednesday said the people holding constitutional offices must uphold the Constitution instead of playing negative politics.

“The constitutional positions demand serving as a source of harmony and stability between the federation and the provinces rather than fuel political confrontation,” Mr Jan said in a statement.

The aide to the chief minister said that continuous political rhetoric by rivals against the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected nothing but political frustration.

He said that the allegations leveled against the provincial government and the party were baseless, fabricated and contrary to facts.

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“KP is the only province where a government was formed on the basis of a genuine public mandate, while other provincial governments have been imposed against the will of the people,” he said.

Mr Jan said the government established through the people’s mandate couldn’t be weakened through political statements or pressure.

He said that the KP government, while remaining within the Constitutional framework, was working day and night for public welfare, transparent governance, and improved governance standards.

Mr Jan said that improving law and order, ensuring transparency, and implementing welfare initiatives were among the top priorities of the provincial government, and its performance had received recognition globally.

Meanwhile, Mr Jan complained that the provincial government had informed the federal government on time about the growing threat of terrorism in the province but those warnings were ignored.

He was speaking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

To a question regarding the military operation in Tirah valley of Khyber district and the increasing terrorist activities in southern districts, the aide to the CM said the responsibility for the current situation laid entirely with the federal government.

“We repeatedly raised our voices in the provincial assembly and warned about the entry of terrorists and their subversive activities, but our concerns were not taken seriously,” he said.

Mr Jan revealed that a security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held in July 2022, during which a decision was taken to resettle these people.

“Had the provincial government been taken on board as a key stakeholder, its recommendations would have been implemented,” he said.

The CM’s aide said the chief minister was the chief executive of the province, so security-related decisions should be made through his office in coordination with both civil and military authorities.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026