E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Hoping against hope

Tariq Khosa Published
The writer is a former inspector-general of police
The writer is a former inspector-general of police
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IN Washington, a short walk can feel like an exercise in mapping the world’s anxieties. On one quiet stretch of Northwest DC, Pakistan’s embassy sits just steps away from the Israeli mission — neighbours by accident of location, but poles apart by history, narrative and ideology.

A few miles away across the Potomac, in Langley, Virginia, the CIA’s headquarters is a reminder of the machinations of a superpower’s deep state. An hour’s drive from the capital on hilly terrain, the timeless rigours of nature around the Shen­andoah valley, got me thinking about the world’s most influential constitutional democracy, and how its new security document “looks like the Janus face of a fraying domestic constitutional order, providing geopolitical cover for domestic authoritarian rule and corporate aggrandizement”, in the words of two former US officials.

The lesson, in fact, is simple: no society is immune when trust collapses and politics turns into a fight not over policy, but legitimacy. Pakistan has lived this saga for decades. Our tragedy is that we often debate democracy as if it were a trophy to be won, not a discipline to be practised. We speak of ‘rule of law’ while rewarding selective accountability.

We invoke constitutionalism while resorting to distorting it. We offer dialogue without first restoring dignity, then wonder why no one trusts the offer. At the heart of this dysfunction is this question: are we governed by law or by rulers who use the law as an instrument? Under the rule of law, the state restrains itself; under the law of the ruler, the state restrains the citizen.

Pakistan does not require yet another rhetorical recommitment to democracy. It needs a practical covenant — minimum commitments that bind winners and protect losers; that restrain state institutions and restore consent as the only durable foundation of governance. I therefore propose the following charter of democracy and good governance:

  1. Sovereignty of the people. All authority flows from citizens. Government legitimacy depends on credible elections, not sham outcomes. A state cannot be stable if large segments believe the ballot has been managed rather than respected.

  2. The Constitution is a covenant, not a weapon. Constitutional reform must be rooted in broad consent and transparent reasoning. When constitutions are altered as exercises in partisan engineering, the federation becomes a permanent battleground.

No society is immune when politics turns into a fight not over policy, but legitimacy.

  1. A code of restraint for political actors. In polarised societies, leaders either cool the temperature or burn the house down. Political parties must renounce violence, discipline inflammatory rhetoric, accept peaceful alternation, and stop treating opponents as enemies.

  2. Parliament must reclaim its role. Democracy cannot survive as a series of arbitrary executive orders. Parliamentary committees must scrutinise budgets of all institutions, including the establishment and intelligence agencies.

  3. Dialogue must be real, not political theatre. It must lead to the genuine de-escalation of conflict, an agreed agenda, time-bound deliverables, and public clarity on what has been agreed. Dialogue offered under duress merely becomes propaganda, not reconciliation.

  4. Due process has the state’s moral signature. A state is judged by how independently and fairly it administers justice. Investigation, arrest, prosecution and trial must be lawful, reviewable and reasoned. The appearance of justice matters because it produces the one thing the state cannot manufacture: trust.

  5. The breach of civil liberties must be avoided. Speech, association, assembly and free press are not luxuries; they are feedback mechanisms. When the state narrows these spaces, it loses reality testing and begins to mistake silence for consent. Global democratic backsliding shows how easily ‘stability’ becomes an excuse for repression.

  6. Depoliticise the police. A politicised police force becomes the sharp edge of an authoritarian drift. Merit-based postings, independent complaints mechanisms, lawful crowd management, and insulation from partisan instruction should be non-negotiable in a constitutional state.

  7. Accountability must be even-handed. Selec­tive accountability is a political weapon; genuine accountability reflects a sound governance system. Anti-corruption must have clear thresholds, transparent prosecutorial processes, and protections against vendetta — otherwise it becomes a cycle of retaliation.

  8. Follow the money. Organised crime, illicit finance and elite capture hollow out democracies from within. A serious state builds financial intelligence, asset tracing, inter-agency coordination, and visible disruption of high-value criminal networks.

  9. The economy must be improved. Public procurement, tax fairness, regulation, and SOE refo­­rm must be transparent and competence-driven.

  10. Local government is democracy’s foundation. When citizens cannot solve problems locally — water, sanitation, schooling, health, policing — they lose faith in the system. Empowered, elected LGs with fiscal authority are not administrative decorations; they are the bedrock of legitimacy.

  11. Maintaining the civil-military balance. In stable democracies, national security institutions operate under constitutional direction and civilian oversight. When lines blur, politics becomes securitised and security becomes politicised — and citizens pay the price.

  12. Measure what you promise and deliver. A charter without an implementation mechanism is hollow. An independent parliamentary commission should publish an annual state of democracy and governance scorecard — tracking election integrity markers, case backlogs, police complaints and outcomes, press freedom infringements, LG performance, and financial crimes disruption — and debate it in parliament.

The above charter contains the minimum rules necessary to prevent the strong from rewriting the system whenever power changes hands. The choice is stark. We can continue to treat the law as a tool to discipline rivals and reward allies or ad­­o­pt the rule of law as a means of restraining errant governments, institutions, and political actors.

A state is strongest when citizens trust it, and do not fear it. Trust is created when the law applies equally, when institutions behave predictably, and when power accepts limits. This is the difference between the rule of law and the law of the ruler.

The writer is a former inspector-general of police.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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mountain views
Dec 31, 2025 07:59am
Whether our political leadership know fully understand it or not, we are sliding down to catastrophe. The current system has visible flaws. In order to solve the problem, the leading political leaders must come together to deliberate on it. Nawaz Sharif as a leading politician, Fazal ur Rehman, PTI leadership and all others must sit together with cool mind in order to steer the country out of quagmare.
Recommend 0
Omar Yusaf
Dec 31, 2025 11:05am
Intellectually Brilliant thinking! A roadmap, if ever we needed one.
Recommend 0
Nawab Saeed
Dec 31, 2025 11:16am
The learned author's concluding lines sum it up so beautifully: "A state is strongest when citizens trust it, and do not fear it. Trust is created when the law applies equally, when institutions behave predictably, and when power accepts limits. This is the difference between the rule of law and the law of the ruler". A mirror for the state.
Recommend 0
Akrambani
Dec 31, 2025 11:21am
Very Apt heading. Hoping against hope.
Recommend 0
Javed Ashad
Dec 31, 2025 01:40pm
The article stipulates an ideal situation and demands extreme sincerity on the part of the stakeholders. In the mess we are in, it doesn't seem practical in the short term. Given chance to practice in true letter and spirit, it may evolve over the decades to what is desired.
Recommend 0
A k lal
Dec 31, 2025 02:57pm
Some hopes
Recommend 0
Yumna Aslam
Dec 31, 2025 05:01pm
very well written
Recommend 0
Planettrekker
Dec 31, 2025 08:13pm
Good governance = Good people = Good governance.
Recommend 0
Mahmood Musharaf Khan
Dec 31, 2025 10:56pm
Admirable article but is anyone in power corridors of Pakistan reading it or paying attention?
Recommend 0
Vikas Sharma
Dec 31, 2025 11:29pm
Very Insightful Article. Should be Implemented Across Border.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 02:05am
Your proposal is a non-starter. No Prime Mover here. Public apathy and rulers' disinterest would kill it. Honestly answer: how many people are there who, given the chance, would reject power and glory and willingly embrace anonymity for the sake of principle?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 02:06am
Your proposal is a non-starter. No Prime Mover here. Public apathy and rulers' disinterest would kill it.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 02:08am
Honestly answer: how many people are there who, given the chance, would reject power and glory and willingly embrace anonymity for the sake of principle?
Recommend 0
MAZHAR
Jan 01, 2026 09:44am
In my opinion this para applies to present situation in Pakistan Maintaining the civil-military balance. In stable democracies, national security institutions operate under constitutional direction and civilian oversight. When lines blur, politics becomes securitised and security becomes politicised — and citizens pay the price.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 12:11pm
Is there a champion to drive and execute these reforms?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 12:14pm
Is there any prime mover to initiate and see through these reforms?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 12:18pm
No one can name one person or one Institution which has any interest whatsoever in leading the effort to start and complete these reforms.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 02:19pm
Hoping against hope envisage outside chance. That would come with runaway inflation which would change everything as public would no longerbe docile
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 01, 2026 02:35pm
Economic distress would force Reforms envisaged by Runaway Inflation is mortal enemy for every regime. Purchasing power of thousands reducing to hundreds would drive mad even the most docile citizenry.
Recommend 0

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