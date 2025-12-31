E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Nine human traffickers arrested

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

NAROWAL: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala arrested nine suspects for collecting Rs39 million from people to send them abroad, visa fraud and human trafficking.

Those arrested included two most wanted human smugglers. They were identified as Nasir Iqbal, Muhammad Iqbal, Munir Ahmed, Zaheeruddin Babar, Syed Hassan Bukhari, Ashraf Qaiser, Imran Ashraf, Muhammad Yunus and Muhammad Akram.

The suspects have been arrested from the areas of Gujranwala, Gujarat, Narowal, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin.

Nasir Iqbal, a proclaimed offender, had extorted Rs100,000 from a citizen for sending him to Turkey while Muhammad Iqbal had extorted Rs140,000 from a citizen. They were wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) since 2018.

Shamshad Munir Ahmed had received Rs3.5m for sending a citizen to France. Zaheeruddin Babar had received Rs3.8m by promising to send a man to Canada. Syed Muhammad Hassan Bukhari had received Rs16.5m from a citizen. Ashraf Qaiser had collected Rs400,000 by tricking a citizen in the name of Italy. Imran Ashraf had collected 13,500 dirhams for sending a man to Dubai.

Muhammad Yunus had collected Rs 5.1 million from the citizen by tricking him to send him to Italy. Muhammad Akram had got Rs10m by tricking his four victims in the name of Spain. All suspects had collectively received Rs39m for sending citizens abroad.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe