Punjab to run e-buses from Gujar Khan to T-Chowk

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has planned to ply 15 electric buses from Gujar Khan to T-Chowk to connect it with Islamabad next month; besides, over 15 electric buses were inaugurated in Jehlum city.

“RTA already defined the route from Gujar Khan to T-Chowk, and it will connect with Islamabad through the e-bus system,” said Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Asad Shirazi while talking to Dawn.

According to the route, the buses will start from Gujar Khan Adda and reach T-Chowk on the main entry point of Rawalpindi and Islamabad via Mandra stop, and will go back to Gujar Khan from T-Chowk.

“This is a straight route on G.T. Road from T-Chowk till Jhelum Boundary in Gujar Khan,” he added.

About electric buses in Rawalpindi city, Mr Shirazi stated that the number of buses will increase from 45 to 80 within a few months, as after the completion of remodelling of Kutcheri Chowk, six more routes will open, and more buses will ply on these routes.

He said that in four routes, the number of passengers in the electric buses had increased to more than 26,000 daily. He said the number of passengers was expected to further increase.

The establishment of a depot will be completed soon on Peshawar Road, after which the number of buses will further increase. He declared that a total of 10 routes had been allocated for the electric buses, and at present, buses were plying on four routes. The remaining six routes will be opened after completing the development work on Kutchery Chowk and other roads.

Hamid Asghar adds from Gujar Khan: Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan inaugurated 15 electric buses in Jhelum on this occasion said that electric buses will be operated on three different routes in Jhelum district during the first phase, while more buses will be furnished during the next month.

He further added that providing travel facilities to the people is among the priorities of the government.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, who was also present on the occasion, while addressing the largely attended gathering, stated that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government is trying to improve the country in every sphere and provide facilities to the people in health, education, business and communication sectors as well.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025