CDA to complete Nilore Heights project

ISLAMABAD: The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) has almost withdrawn its role from the stalled Nilore Heights Project.

Now, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), being the sole owner, will complete the remaining work at the site.

Sources said around Rs15 billion were required for the completion of the remaining work and the CDA was exploring options for arranging the fund. Once completed, officials said, the civic agency could fetch more than Rs50 billion from the project.

Launched in 2021 by the CDA on its land, the project was supposed to be completed by 2023. However, it was abandoned halfway last year when CDA’s partner - NPHDA - did not contribute its funding share.

Sources said NPHDA had already showed its willingness to end its role in the project.

The funding issue was taken up during a CDA board meeting held on Tuesday with Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa in the chair.

The finance wing presented a summary before the board, seeking approval for obtaining credit lines from commercial banks for the project. However, sources said, the members were of the view that the board cannot make a decision for a specific project.

Therefore, it directed the finance wing to resubmit the summary in the next meeting to seek a general approval for all such projects.

The meeting stated that the civic agency could also go for the auction of the project. The sources said the option of a joint venture was also discussed.

“Though NPHDA had already agreed that it had no role in the project, we are looking for formal approval from the federal cabinet. We have several funding options to complete this project,” said a board member. He said CDA wanted to get the project completed as soon as possible to avoid decaying of the structure and cost escalation.

Earlier this year, federal auditors had pointed out that the inordinate delay in the completion of the project was depriving the civic authority of the envisaged benefits amounting to Rs14 billion.

In 2021, the CDA started the multibillion project for the construction of apartments on its own land in Nilore. The apartments were supposed to be procured by its partner - NPHDA for its members.

However, sources said, CDA did not receive any kind of financial help from NPHDA. That resulted in stoppage of the project halfway last year when the grey structure of 60 blocks had been completed.

Web portal for model graveyards

The CDA board also approved sites at Mouza Malpur and Mouza Pindorian for the establishment of model graveyards.

The chairman directed that spacious funeral prayer facilities, ablution areas, public toilets, parking and ambulance services along with CCTV surveillance facilities be provided in the model graveyards.

He directed that a dedicated website and web portal be created for the model graveyards, allowing relatives especially overseas Pakistanis, to monitor the graves of their loved ones.

The board also approved the establishment of CDA-owned fuel filling stations through public-private partnerships or joint ventures. The CDA chief also directed that proposals should be presented for improving the facades of old buildings, especially in Blue Area. He said these proposals should also consider offering special incentives to owners who beautify their building facades. The matter would be taken up again.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025