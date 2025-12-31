Connection between BRT Orange and Green lines inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the provincial government has connected the Bus Rapid Transit Orange Line with BRT Green Line, providing travel ease to citizens from Orangi Town to Numaish.

The Orange Line runs from Orangi Town to North Nazimabad while Green Line connects Surjani Town with Numaish via North Nazimabad.

“Citizens used to complain that they had to pay fare twice by accessing the Green Line. However, now the entire journey will be possible on a single ticket, which will provide travel convenience to 100,000 people daily,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Orange Line depot.

Talking to the media, Mr Memon said it will now be possible to travel on the Orange Line and the Green Line at the same fare.

Sharjeel says commuters can now travel from Orangi to Numaish in one fare; double-deckers to hit Karachi roads today

During the tenure of the federal government, the ridership of the Green Line was up to 55,000 per day, whereas it has now increased to around 80,000, he said, adding that thousands of citizens benefit from this service every day, and the fares have also been kept very low.

He said that security cameras and other facilities are also available in the buses. Separate buses for women will also be operated on the Green Line and Orange Line.

Double-decker buses from tomorrow

The minister announced that double-decker buses are going to be launched in the city on Wednesday (today).

He said that double-decker buses will operate from Malir to Sharea Faisal, he said, adding that more double-decker buses will be brought to Karachi as these will help solve traffic problems.

The public will be given a New Year gift, and new EV buses have also arrived, he added.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced 150 buses for Karachi. He requested the PM to fulfil this promise. In response to another question, he said that no one will be allowed to occupy government land.

He said that the Sindh Police and intelligence agencies carried out a major and very important operation in which those operating on foreign funding lured an innocent girl and prepared her to take the lives of ordinary citizens.

People were used on the orders of enemy countries, and parents were instructed to monitor the activities of their children, he said and warned that the nation’s children are being exploited and are being given a false narrative through social media. No objective was achieved by any explosion; rather, the target was the country and its own people.

Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Kanwal Nizam Bhutto and other officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025