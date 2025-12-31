E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Subject specialists urge govt to update four-tier promotion formula

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LAKKI MARWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa subject specialists’ association, Lakki Marwat chapter, has asked the government to update the four-tier promotion formula to pave the way for quick promotion of senior teachers and creation of new posts.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, the association’s office holders said that the four-tier formula was the recognised system of promotions in the elementary and secondary education department, and as per rules it must be updated after every three years.

The promotion formula was last updated in 2014 and after more than a decade, the lack of progress on this important issue is a cause for concern for the teachers’ community, they regretted.

The subject specialists revealed that the previous provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had approved updating the four-tier formula and issued a formal notification to that effect.

Despite completion of paperwork, the implementation process is constantly being delayed, which is causing anxiety and frustration among the employees, they said.

The teachers’ leaders appealed to the chief minister, the chief secretary and provincial secretary ESED to order updating the four-tier promotion formula from January 1.

SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead outside his house in the Gandi Khankhel area here on Tuesday.

Police said that Shafiullah opened fire on Salim Khan, 28, with a shotgun, killing him on the spot.

A complainant, Noor Aslam Khan, brother of the deceased, told the police in his preliminary report that his family had no enmity with the killer, who he said suspected that the deceased had stolen his motorcycle.

The police took the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Serai Naurang, to complete medico-legal formalities.

They also registered a case against the suspect and initiated an investigation.

Separately, a married woman was shot at and injured over a property dispute in the same Gandi Khankhel locality.

Injured Qias Bibi told police that the accused, Rehmatullah and Sanaullah, opened fire on her from the rooftop.

She said she received bullet injuries while her nephew, Mohammad Awais, 20, remained unhurt in the attack.

The police shifted the injured woman to hospital, and also registered a case against the fleeing suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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