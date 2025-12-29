E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Arshad Nadeem claims Global Breakthrough Athlete award in Dubai

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Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem was named the Global Breakthrough Athlete at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sports Awards during the World Sports Summit on Monday.

Arshad was rewarded after he became the first athlete from Pakistan to win Olympic gold when he flung his javelin to a record-breaking 92.97m at the Paris Games last year.

“Honoured to receive the Global Breakthrough Athlete Award at the World Sports Summit in Dubai,” Arshad wrote on social media after collecting the trophy at the star-studded event in Madinat Jumeirah, which included tennis great Novak Djokovic, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and a number of FIFA World Cup winners including Brazilian icon Ronaldo.

“This prestigious award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sincere thanks to the Dubai Sports Council for the kind invitation and warm hospitality.

“Thankful for the unwavering support, prayers, and encouragement from everyone who stood by me throughout this journey. Proud to represent Pakistan on the global stage.”

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, the two-time world and Olympic badminton champion, was named the Global Athlete at the awards.

According to the organisers, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Awards recognise achievements by athletes, sports officials, and organisations from the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond.

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