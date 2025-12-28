Bilawal highlights significance of politics of reconciliation, calls for opposition to play ‘responsible’ role

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlighted on Sunday the significance of the politics of reconciliation, urging the opposition to play a “responsible” role and also called for the ruling party and its allies to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Bilawal expressed these views while speaking to the media at the inauguration ceremony of the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology in Larkana.

He recalled that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had given the message of “truth and reconciliation” and “reconciliation in politics”.

Linking it with the country’s progress and economic prosperity, he said the ruling party and its allies would have to play their part for this while the opposition would also have to play a “responsible role”.

“If stringent [measures] are taken in response to the politics of extremism, then there should be no complaints,” he remarked, quoting the English idiom “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen”.

He added, “If you (the PTI) attack a national institution just because of a small NAB (National Accountability Bureau) case against your leader and because of a small arrest, then don’t complain. Action will be taken against you in accordance with the law and Constitution.“

Bilawal maintained that if the PPP had been in PTI’s place, it would have faced more severe consequences.

He advised the PTI to let go of the “politics of extremism”, saying that it would not benefit the party itself and its workers, but it would also have a positive impact on the country’s politics.

The PPP chairperson then went on to say that while Benazir’s philosophy was that of the politics of reconciliation, President Asif Ali Zardari had played the “biggest role” in its implementation.

“From the first day after the election till yesterday in my speech, and even within the party, my stance has been that President Zardari will have to play his role.

“President Zardari not just has a [track record] but also the people’s confidence that he is capable of playing a role for reconciliation in politics,” Bilawal said.

However, he pointed out there was a “unique dynamic” that had to be considered in current circumstances.

“The situation on frontiers with India and Afghanistan is before you, and internally terrorism is increasing,” he said, adding that in this situation, the role of opposition parties was of most importance.

“If they have to operate like an extremist party, then the state’s response would be in accordance with that […] But if they adopt a political attitude, [other] parties may get some political space to play a role in reducing the political division and polarisation in the country.”

He said political reconciliation was the way forward and an environment conducive to that would have to be created, else the people and the country would face the consequent loss.

In response to a question about Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who recently demanded fresh elections across the country, Bilawal said all political parties should play their role to ensure that free and fair elections were held, whenever they were to be held.

“And if any amendments, any changes in the law are required for that, we will have to increase people’s trust in the Election Commission.

“There is no point in holding elections if allegations of rigging are to be made again. So, now that there is time and the writing on the wall is that elections will not be held early, serious political parties should try to bring electoral reforms aimed at increasing the trust of people, as well as the political parties in the election commission,” Bilawal said.

Referring to the complaints regarding recent by-elections, he said he wouldn’t want polls, be it by-polls or general elections, to be held in such a situation and become a cause of “more political instability”.

Again highlighting the need for the opposition to work towards reconciliation, Bilawal said that the government would also have to take some measures.

“Parliament should be made functional. The [platform] of Parliament should be used — politicians and political workers will have to take several measures for us to be able to create space for tolerance in politics,” he added.

Earlier in the media talk, Bilawal said that while the government had been claiming that the economy was improving and economic indicators on paper seemed to be improving, there was a “crisis of affordability” in the country.

He also said that the PPP’s views on privatisation were that a successful model in this area was that of public-private partnership.

In response to a question, he again stressed that political parties should find political means to resolve issues.

“Long-term solutions to our issues, economic difficulties and questions of national security lie in genuine political stability and in the lasting innings of one political party,” he asserted.

“And all political forces and our senior politicians should think about what measures need to be taken to establish genuine political stability.“