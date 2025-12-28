Play, not phones

I’M opposed to bans because they rarely solve anything but I’m making an exception for a ban on mobile phones in schools as implemented in several countries. I will focus on the recent “bell to bell” ban on mobile phones in New York schools that has resulted in a “teen social revival”, as the press is calling it. The ban, implemented in May, was done to create “a distraction-free environment” in schools. “Our kids will finally be free from the endless interruptions of social media and the mental health pressures that come along with it,” said Governor Kathy Holcul.

The policy allows provisions for emergencies as well as methods for parents to contact their children. Students can carry a flip pho­ne without internet capability and can use internet-abled devices provided by schools. It is a well-thought-out policy but, more importantly, it has seen remarkable results.

“Within weeks teachers began to notice an incidental (and arguably, even more compelling) benefit: The teens were talking to one another … there’s a pleasant buzz in the lunchroom, chatter in the hallways,” reported New York Mag last week.

Futurism magazine noted “actual human interaction flourishes” and teens are playing cards at lunch, board games, learning dominoes, even sports; they are “discovering the joys of old-school analog tech, and even a little no-stakes gambling.”

Unstructured playtime fosters a sense of community and camaraderie.

Cafeterias are no longer silent. School spirit is up, other publications note.

Teachers have reported greater interaction with students, positive class environments, better learning outcomes and they say they can teach more effectively.

The ban seemed almost inevitable. You couldn’t escape research about the damning effects smartphones were having on children as young as 10: they were at higher risk of depression, insomnia, obesity according to Pediatrics journal. The diagnosis of ADHD was higher among children aged nine to 10 who spend a lot of time on screens. Children using ChatGPT suffered memory loss, procrastinated more and had low grades according to a study in the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education.

But a ban alone isn’t going to tackle the negative impact social media and/or screen time has on young people. The trick is to get them to spend less time on their phones, said Dr Victoria Goodyear, the lead writer of a study that examined phone use at school. According to their study, children in the UK, where the study was conducted, were spending four to six hours a day scrolling on their phones.

The most concerning thing, I found, was the rise in loneliness among youngsters worldwide. Loneliness, an alien concept for most generations across South Asia, is a growing epidemic around the world and one that can be traced to increased use of smartphones.

One study found worldwide, “nearly twice as many adolescents in 2018 (vs. 2012) had elevated levels of school loneliness.” The rise in smartphone use among teens has seen a decline in their mental well-being.

This isn’t a First World problem.

A recent APP story reported on the increasing feelings of loneliness among Pakistani young adults. “This is the quiet paradox of our time, in an age built on digital connection, many are struggling with emotional disconnection,” they wrote. A psychologist from Lahore quoted in the story said young people may be connected online but lack emotional support. We have a warped idea that families in the West do not spend time with their children. Parents are as disconnected from their children in Pakistan as anywhere else.

Some argue that banning smart­phone use isn’t a fix; ins­tead admi­ni­strators, as well as parents, have to teach children how to use their pho­nes better. They also say social media platforms have to be made safer, less addictive.

What can sch­ools in Pakistan learn from the “bell to bell” ban in New York? Plenty, I think. Restrictive policies won’t result in youngsters spending less time on their phones or social media but the reduction in time at school can be channelled into productive activities. Students at one school in New York, which witnessed several fights on campus, were quoted as saying that the ban had reduced violent incidents.

Playtime defines childhood and as one grows, unstructured playtime fosters a sense of community, camaraderie and strengthens bonds. I’m not supporting everyone playing poker but it’s far healthier than situations that befit gang warfare.

The goal should be to encourage social interaction. This promotes both academic and em otional well-being. For this you need stakeholders to come together — from educators to parents, from psychologists to students themselves. So far, what we’re hearing from them in news reports on the phone ban in New York is that they are feeling some relief, and are enjoying face-to-face interactions.

The writer is an instructor of journalism.

X: @LedeingLady

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025