Time has come to advance PML-N’s mission of public welfare in AJK: Muqam

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said the time had come to advance the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) mission of development and prosperity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He added that the growing participation of people in the party marked a step forward in public service under the vision of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The resources of Pakistan are fully available for the people of Kashmir. Nawaz Sharif cares for Kashmiris more than anyone else. Whatever the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir desire will be provided. With the permanent share under the NFC award, new avenues for development and progress will open,” he said.

Mr Muqam expressed these views at a ceremony in Islamabad where Raja Saqib Majeed, chief organiser of the Muslim Conference (MC) and its former candidate from Muzaffarabad’s Khawrra constituency, along with retired Brigadier Mohammad Khan from central Bagh, formally joined PML-N.

Raja Saqib Majeed and retired Brig Mohammad Khan join PML-N, pledging support to leadership of Sharifs

Mr Majeed had been the runner-up in the last two general elections under the MC banner. His entry into PML-N is being seen as a major political blow to the once-strong party, which has significantly weakened over the past decade.

Brig Khan, who taught at the National Defence University in Islamabad after his retirement, belongs to the influential Narma Rajput clan of Bagh. He has been encouraged and nominated by his community to contest the upcoming elections. Notably, PML-N’s regional senior vice president, Mushtaq Minhas, won his first electoral victory from the same constituency in 2016.

Stating that the massive turnout reflected public confidence in the PML-N, Mr Muqam said Nawaz Sharif was personally monitoring AJK affairs with full support from Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that the federal government’s resources are fully available for the AJK people, so that free, quality education and healthcare reach to every Kashmiri,” he said.

The federal minister also acknowledged the efforts of the party’s regional president, Shah Ghulam Qadir, and his team in strengthening the PML-N, asserting that wherever he went in AJK, people testified to the PML-N’s contributions to development.

Recalling the recent military conflict, Mr Muqam said that under the leadership of the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, India had been defeated due to the full support of the people of AJK for Pakistan’s armed forces.

“When India launched aggression, I was on the Line of Control in Neelum and Chakothi. The spirit and enthusiasm shown by the Kashmiri people alongside Pakistan’s forces were unparalleled,” he said.

Paying tribute to the people of occupied Kashmir, he said their steadfast resolve was unmatched globally. “Despite India’s full force, their determination remains unbroken. I salute these brave Kashmiris on behalf of the Pakistani people,” he added.

Earlier, Shah Ghulam Qadir, also leader of the opposition in the AJK Assembly, called for an independent and impartial election commission in AJK to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

He accused PPP ministers of exploiting health and hospital projects for personal gains and warned that those involved would be held accountable. He also cautioned bureaucrats against acting as PPP agents.

“The Kashmiri people cannot have their conscience bought with Sindh’s money. The government that has carried out vindictive transfers will itself see the door after five months,” he said.

Former AJK premier Raja Farooq Haider said PML-N had chosen to act as the voice of the people rather than rush into government. He welcomed the new entrants, noting their inclusion would strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming elections under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Majeed said PML-N had guided the country on the path of progress through its politics of service. “Our allegiance to Pakistan is beyond doubt. We are proud Pakistanis. Joining PML-N is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

Brig Khan recounted his decades-long ties with Nawaz Sharif and his family, dating back to when the former prime minister was in prison. “Now, these relationships are being formally integrated into the political framework. My long-standing association with Shah Ghulam Qadir, a wise and capable leader, has now entered a phase of public service. Together, we will work for the party’s success and stability,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025