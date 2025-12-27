E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Kim Jong Un orders more missiles for 2026

AFP Published
THIS picture, released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting major munitions industry enterprises.—AFP
THIS picture, released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting major munitions industry enterprises.—AFP
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SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “expansion” and modernisation of the country’s missile production next year and the construction of more factories to meet growing demand, state media said Friday.

In a visit to munitions factories accompa­nied by top officials, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had ordered the factories to meet “prospective requirements in the opera­tion of the state missile and artillery forces”.

Kim said they would need “to further expand the overall production capacity” in order to keep pace with demand from Pyongyang’s armed forces and ordered the building of new munitions plants, KCNA reported.

“The missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering up the war deterrent,” the North Korean leader said.

Pyongyang has significantly increased missile testing in recent years.

Analysts say this is aimed at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the United States as well as South Korea, and testing weapons before potentially exporting them to Russia.

Kim’s visit was reported a day after state media said he had toured a nuclear submarine factory, where he vowed to counter the “threat” of South Korea producing its own such vessels.

He also learned about research into “new underwater secret weapons”, KCNA said. He was also reported to have overseen the test launch of high-altitude long-range anti-air missiles.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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