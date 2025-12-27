Deportation of UK social media campaigner blocked

• US judge grants order barring any action without hearing

• Ahmed sues Rubio, Bondi

A FEDERAL judge on Thursday temporarily barred the US government from detaining or deporting a British social media campaigner Imran Ahmed, blocking the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke the residency of a critic accused of pressuring social media platforms to censor Americans.

According to BBC, US District Judge Vernon S Broderick granted a temporary restraining order sought by Center for Countering Digital Hate’s Founder Mr Ahmed.

The ruling prohibits federal officials from detaining Ahmed, a US permanent resident, without a hearing while his legal challenge proceeds.

A complaint was filed by Mr Ahmed on Wednesday against Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pamela Bondi regarding the decision to sanction him.

The lawsuit challenges a State Department move to block the visas of Ahmed and four others over accusations that they sought to “coerce” technology companies into restricting free speech.

“I will not be bullied away from my life’s work of fighting to keep children safe from social media’s harm and stopping antisemitism online,” Mr Ahmed said.

Mr Rubio defended the administration’s decision online, saying the individuals were blocked due to concerns they organised efforts to pressure US platforms to censor and “punish American viewpoints they oppose”.

The sanctions sparked a backlash from European leaders, who argued the administration was targeting organisations dedicated to monitoring online hate speech and disinformation.

Ahmed, who holds a green card and lives in the US with his American wife and child, argued that deportation would forcibly separate him from his family.

His attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said the court’s swift intervention underscored the lack of legal footing for the administration’s actions.

“The federal government can’t deport a green card holder like Imran Ahmed, with a wife and young child who are American, simply because it doesn’t like what he has to say,” Mr Kaplan said.

The State Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the BBC. However, a State Department spokesperson told the AFP that the US retains broad authority over entry.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025