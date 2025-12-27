Three brothers kill younger sibling over property

SAHIWAL: Three brothers, abetted by an accomplice, shot dead their younger sibling over a long-standing hereditary land dispute in Arazai Jhajal Bhaag of tehsil Pakpattan.

Reports said Zafar Hussain had recently lodged an online complaint with the chief minister’s portal regarding the illegal occupation of his ancestral land. He was advised to file his grievance with the relevant department, a move that allegedly enraged his brothers. The dispute was going on for four years, following the death of their father, Allah Yar.

Eldest brother Altaf, youngest brother Nasrullah and Sanaullah had allegedly seized Zafar’s share of land and leased it out to a local contractor, Sardar. Zafarullah initially sought resolution through the Panchayat but the matter remained unsettled.

Villagers told the police that three months ago, the brothers publicly assaulted Zafarullah but he was rescued by locals. Later, he formally filed his complaint online. Yesterday, while returning home with his wife Tahira Bibi after pursuing the case, Zafar’s bike was intercepted by his armed brothers and the contractor, Sardar.

Tahira reported to the police that heated arguments broke out before the assailants opened fire. Zafarullah sustained multiple gunshot wounds from pistols and rifles to his stomach, chest and legs and died on the spot. The attackers fled immediately. The police from Saddar Police Station conducted a forensic examination and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital, Pakpattan for a post-mortem.

A murder case (No. 2049/25) was registered on the complaint of Tahira.

District Police Officer Javed Chadhar toldDawnthe prime accused, Altaf, had been arrested, while Nasrullah, Sanaullah, and contractor Sardar were still at large.

BODY: In a separate case, the body of a young man, Zain Wattoo, was discovered under mysterious circumstances at a house of Chak 55/SP, Pakpattan.

The police detained three women for questioning. They were identified as Samina Bibi, wife of Bashir Maachi, her daughter Suman Bibi, and another unidentified woman. Reports suggest Zain had been staying at their residence for the past couple of days.

His body was found in the courtyard of the house. It was shifted to DHQ Hospital for a post-mortem.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025