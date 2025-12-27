Eight killed in Mansehra, Mohmand and Dera road accidents

MANSEHRA/MOHMAND/DI KHAN: Eight people, including a woman and her minor son, were killed and six others sustained injuries in road accidents on Friday, the police and Rescue 1122 said.

The police said three persons, including a woman and her minor son, were killed and five others sustained injures, when a car fell into a deep ravine in Datta area of Mansehra district.

They said the car was returning to Ghazikot Township from a remote village when the driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn at high speed. As a result, the car skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine.

Police and locals retrieved the injured and shifted them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced Sania Mirza (25), her five-year-old son, Hassan Tahir, and Shahzadi Tahir (40), dead.

The injured, including Hameeda Bibi, Rani Gul, Faiza Tahir, Tahir Aslam, and Manoor Tahir, were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Mansehra’s Saddar police station registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle carrying four youth rammed into a roadside waiting shed in Speen Jamat area of Mohmand district, killing three of them on the spot.

They were identified as Arif, Hasnain and Wisal, while the fourth youth, Ikram, was critically injured and was referred to a Peshawar hospital. The bodies were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ghalanai, and later handed over to relatives for burial.

Rescue 1122 officials said that all the deceased belonged to Pandiali tehsil.

Also, two youth lost their lives in a road accident near Mandhran Syedan Bridge in the limits of Shorkot police station of Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, the police said.

A speeding car went out of the driver’s control while attempting to overtake a sugarcane-loaded trolley and crashed into roadside trees. As a result, Gul Alam, 23, a resident of Paharpur, and his 16-year-old nephew, Farooq, resident of Mangla Boring, Paharpur, died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Family sources said wedding ceremony of Gul Alam was underway.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly died by suicide in the Wanda Maddat area within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab police station of Dera on Friday.

According to police sources, Abdul Rehman, a resident of Wanda Karim Khan, ended his life for unknown reasons by firing a pistol shot at his head.

The body was shifted to Pinyala Hospital for further legal procedures. Police said the motive behind the incident could not be ascertained immediately.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025