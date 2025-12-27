E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Eng Anwarul Haq appointed Pedo CEO

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday appointed Eng Anwarul Haq as new Chief Executive Officer of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo).

A notification issued by the energy and power department stated that in light of recommendation of the Pedo policy board, which took place on December 16, under the chairmanship of the KP Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi, the provincial cabinet accorded approval for appointment of Anwarul Haq as Pedo CEO for a period of three years, subject to satisfactory performance.

It said that Mr Haq had 37 years of extensive experience in the energy sector. He has served in many key positions, including general manager and project director in 4,320MW Dasu hydropower project.

He has studied at the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, and UET Taxila.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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