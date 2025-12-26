Conference on computing, AI concludes at Riphah

ISLAMABAD: The 3rd International Conference on Recent Advances in Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science (CAIDS-2025) concluded at Riphah International University (RIU), Islamabad, with national and international experts deliberating on emerging trends in computing, artificial intelligence and data science.

The conference was inaugurated by RIU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anis Ahmad and Member Planning Commission of Pakistan Dr Najeebullah Marwat. Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Israr, was also present.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof Dr Anis Ahmad stressed the ethical use of artificial intelligence amid rapid technological change, underscoring the need to equip young professionals with strong ethical values to ensure responsible innovation.

Dean Faculty of Computing, RIU, Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair, highlighted the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector, citing advances in software engineering and artificial intelligence. He emphasised stronger academia–industry linkages to align research with national technological needs and said platforms such as CAIDS were vital for grooming young researchers.

Dr Muhammad Israr said the government was committed to expanding higher education in underserved and remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for improved access to research facilities and digital infrastructure to ensure equitable academic development across the province.

According to organisers, eight national and international universities participated in the conference, reflecting growing collaboration in research and higher education.

Following the conference, Dr Israr and participating vice chancellors held a meeting at RIU to discuss higher education infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a focus on strengthening facilities in the province’s southern districts. Prof Dr Anis Ahmad reiterated RIU’s support for promoting education in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly women’s education, and highlighted the importance of collaborative initiatives to improve access and quality.

The conference was jointly organised by the University of Science and Technology Bannu, Riphah International University, University of Lakki Marwat, Gomal University, KIWI Bannu (Pakistan), and Multimedia University, Malaysia.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025