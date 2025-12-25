E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Senior IS leader killed in coordination with US-led coalition, Syrian officials say

AFP Published
Passers-by and gunmen gather at the site of a reported drone strike in Bzaah town near Al Bab in Syria’s Aleppo region. —AFP/File
Passers-by and gunmen gather at the site of a reported drone strike in Bzaah town near Al Bab in Syria’s Aleppo region. —AFP/File
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Syrian authorities on Thursday said they killed a senior leader in the Islamic State group in coordination with the US-led coalition, hours after the arrest near Damascus of another leader.

Syrian security and intelligence forces, working in coordination with the international coalition, conducted what the interior ministry described as a “precise security operation”.

“The operation resulted in neutralising the terrorist Mohammad Shahada, known as Abu Omar Shaddad, who is considered one of the prominent IS leaders in Syria,” it added.

“This operation comes as confirmation of the effectiveness of joint coordination between the national security agencies and international partners.”

Hours earlier, authorities said they captured Taha al-Zoubi, also known as Abu Omar Tabiya, an IS leader in Damascus, along with several of his men on Wednesday.

A December 13 attack killed two US soldiers and an American civilian.

Washington blamed the attack on a lone IS gunman in Syria’s Palmyra.

In retaliation, US forces conducted strikes on scores of IS targets in Syria.

The strikes killed five members of the terrorist group, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In November, during a visit by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Washington, Syria officially joined the US-led coalition against IS.

Sharaa was formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda and fought IS at the height of his country’s civil war.

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Suren Sukhtankar
Dec 25, 2025 07:48pm
Good job!
Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 25, 2025 09:18pm
Okay.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Arif
Dec 25, 2025 09:25pm
Excellent. These terrorists must not be spared anywhere
Recommend 0

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