E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken found dead in hotel

AFP Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

OSLO: Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken, 27, has been found dead in his hotel room in Lavaze, Italy, the Norwegian Biathlon Association said on Tuesday, adding that the cause of death was unknown.

The sports governing body said the athlete’s death had been confirmed by Italian authorities.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with Sivert’s family and with everyone close to him, both in Norway and abroad. We are cooperating with the Italian authorities on site,” acting secretary general Emilie Nordskar said in a statement.

The association said crisis teams would follow up with fellow athletes and next of kin.

Bakken won his first World Cup race in the 15-kilometre mass start in Oslo Holmenkollen in 2022.

However, after his successful 2021-2022 season, his career was halted due to heart problems.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported that Bakken had previously been open about contracting heart problems following his third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in 2022.

But after a long way back he has represented Norway in the Biathlon World Cup over the past few weekends.

Bakken competed in the World Cup event at Le Grand Bornand in France at the weekend and was 13th in this season’s overall standings.

NRK said Bakken had travelled to Lavaze for a high-altitude training camp.

In a post to Instagram, team-mate Sturla Holm Laegreid called Bakken “one of the toughest”.

“You had the ability to work your way out of the worst situations. Where everyone else would have given up, you pushed on. Sivert, you were a role model, an inspiration, with a determination that the rest of us could only dream of,” Laegreid said.

In an interview published by the Norwegian Biathlon Association earlier in December, Bakken said he was happy he had “stuck with it” and put in the work to come back.

“For me, quitting before I had given it a real try was never an option. This, combined with the fact that I really enjoy my daily training routine as a biathlete, has meant that I have always been motivated.”

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe