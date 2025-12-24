E-Paper | July 10, 2026

UN expert decries Bushra Bibi’s detention; urges communication with lawyers, family

News Desk Published
The image shows Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan. — screengrab via YouTube/PTIOfficialPK/File
The image shows Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan. — screengrab via YouTube/PTIOfficialPK/File
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A United Nations (UN) expert on Wednesday warned that Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, is being “detained in circumstances that could pose a serious risk to her physical and mental integrity”.

Bushra is serving a seven-year sentence in the £190 million corruption case. She was recently sen­tenced to 17 years’ imprisonment in the Toshakhana 2 case, which revolved around the purchase of an expensive jewelry set gifted to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during his May 2021 visit.

“The state has an obligation to protect Mrs. Khan’s health and ensure conditions of detention compatible with human dignity,” Alice Jills Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Earlier in May, the Adiala prison administration submitted a detailed report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), stating that Bushra was receiving a range of special facilities at the prison, with accommodation provided to her under the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978, including medical care, private lodging, and access to entertainment and legal resources.

According to the report, Bushra had been afforded amenities aimed at ensuring her “health, comfort, and legal rights”.

Bushra has access to a dedicated woman medical officer who conducts twice-daily health checks. She has also been provided with a private, spacious room equipped with a cot, mattress, furniture, and climate-control measures such as ceiling fans and an air cooler during summer, the report added.

The UN special rapporteur added that the “conditions and locations of detention must take into account the age, sex and health circumstances of detainees”.

UN special rapporteurs are independent experts mandated by the Human Rights Council. They do not, therefore, speak for the United Nations itself.

Edwards claimed that Bushra was “frequently placed in near-total isolation for more than 22 hours a day, sometimes for periods exceeding ten days, without access to exercise, reading material, legal counsel, family visits, or her personal physicians.”

The UN expert further urged the authorities to ensure that the former first lady could “communicate with her lawyers, receive visits from family members, and have meaningful human contact throughout her detention.”

Earlier this month, the same UN special rapporteur warned that Imran was being held in conditions that could amount to inhuman or degrading treatment, calling on Pakistani authorities to comply with international norms and standards.

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 24, 2025 07:45pm
Alice Jills Edwards, the U.N. Special Rapporteur is 100 percent right and has exposed publicly & globally, the malicious, discriminating and biased intents, actions and practices of the current 'movers & Shakers' in Rawalpindi/Islamabad & other parts of country against the former first lady and wife of the ex-Prime Minister & P.T.I. founder Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, being treated harshly & inhumanly in the notorious Adiala Jail in the historic city of Rawalpindi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Patriotz
Dec 24, 2025 08:52pm
Unfortunately nobody cares about her
Recommend 0
zafar
Dec 24, 2025 09:14pm
Does anyone except us pay any attention to the UN?
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Dec 24, 2025 09:29pm
Only Imran Khan can save Pakistan
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 24, 2025 11:28pm
The two are in court awarded imprisonment and not on a health resort. Still, they are being looked after in accordance with their legal entitlements
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Jawaid Shaikh
Dec 25, 2025 02:07am
Dear Dawn Editor This one picture tells us where you stand. By projecting her in abata and full nikab you you are suddlely projecting an image if a highly conservative woman and husband. You could have easily used a more moderate pic easilt available. Shame.
Recommend 0
Jawaid Shaikh
Dec 25, 2025 02:09am
Here goes the soft image, that created over the last few years, by every Pakistani.
Recommend 0
Humbint
Dec 25, 2025 11:26am
It is a brutal thing to keep a woman in this condition
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syed akif
Dec 25, 2025 01:07pm
Incidentally, all UN and global experts can talk about this "Bibi" - the other "Bibi" (Netenyahu) is off limits for all human rights experts.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 25, 2025 01:59pm
She is not the only woman in the prison. The conditions of prisons are terrible. People who are calling for only one person's rights without shedding light on many others' suffering must ask themselves: do they really care about Pakistan or just this couple?
Recommend 0

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