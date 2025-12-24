‘Tech park at NED varsity to boost research, startups and job creation’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that the $125 million NED Science and Technology Park project would serve as a catalyst for research and a vibrant startup culture, with the ultimate goal of creating massive job opportunities throughout the province.

At a ceremony held to commemorate the Commercial Operations Date (COD) of the Nabisar–Vajihar Water Supply Project, the signing of the concession agreement for the NED Science & Technology Park, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the TPIV Wastewater Treatment Project, he said that the combined value of these initiatives exceeds $740million.

Provincial ministers, Special Assistant to CM on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, Mayor Murtaza Wahab, EnerTech Holding Co Kuwait CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi, diplomats and others were present on this occasion.

Mr Shah said the signing of the concession agreement for the NED Science & Technology Park was a historic milestone, marking the country’s first universityaffiliated science and technology park developed under a publicprivate partnership (PPP) model.

Kuwaiti firm signs agreements for three public-private partnership initiatives worth $740m

According to a press statement issued from the CM House, the project aims to promote research commercialisation, technology transfer, start-up incubation and industry–academia collaboration.

The CM said that the project would position Sindh as a hub for the knowledge-based economy and create high-value employment opportunities.

He said that the venture, being implemented alongside EnerTech — a subsidiary of the Kuwaiti government — had previously run into several obstacles, chief among them being regulatory constraints. “This project has been inaugurated several times before, but now it is final. Today, we are implementing the concession agreement,” he remarked, urging EnerTech to complete the scheme at the fastest possible pace.

CM Shah said that once operational, the technology park would offer facilities comparable to those in Silicon Valley. “After the establishment of the technology park, our young engineers will no longer need to go abroad for opportunities,” he added, noting that physical work would begin shortly after the formal launch.

The chief minister said the TP-IV Wastewater Treatment Project, with an estimated cost exceeding $400m, would address a long-standing gap in Karachi’s wastewater management.

The CM described the scheme, to be implemented jointly by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and EnerTech, as the largest initiative of its kind in Karachi and said that it would significantly improve wastewater management and support industrial growth.

The chief minister said that $215m Nabisar-Vajihar Water Supply Project would ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply to Thar coal power plants.

“This project ensures a reliable and sustainable water supply to Thar coal power projects, directly supporting 1,650 megawatts of coal power plants.

“This project ensures a reliable and sustainable water supply to Thar coal power projects, directly supporting 1,650 megawatts of power generation and contributing to a reduction in the national cost of electricity,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the project would supply 45 cusecs of water to Thar Block-I power plants.

He congratulated the CEO EnerTech Water (Pvt) Ltd for completing the project within agreed timelines and achieving cost savings of over Rs7 billion.

MrShah said the recent milestones were part of Sindh’s wider PPP portfolio, which spans flagship road projects such as the Hyderabad–Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway, Karachi–Thatta Dual Carriageway and ShahrahiBhutto Expressway, as well as major initiatives in water, public transport, education, health and urban infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025