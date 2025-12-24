Prolonged delay in power meter installation resented

LOWER DIR: Power consumers in Lower Dir have complained that despite depositing the required fees months ago with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for new domestic connections, they have yet to receive electricity meters.

Talking to local journalists in Timergara on Tuesday, Musa Khan of Timergara, Rehanullah of Malakand, the affected consumers, said they had fulfilled all legal requirements and paid the government-prescribed charges, adding that under the law they were entitled to be issued electricity meters. However, they lamented that months had passed without any progress.

They said they were being forced to make repeated visits to Pesco offices, but every time they were told that meters had not been issued from higher authorities, forcing them to return home empty-handed.

When contacted, a responsible official of Pesco Sub-Division Timergara confirmed that most applicants had deposited the required fees, but due to the non-issuance of electricity meters, hundreds of applicants were facing serious difficulties.

STRAY DOGS: Residents have expressed serious concern over the growing number of stray dogs in and around THQ Hospital Samarbagh and the adjoining bazaar, saying the situation poses a threat to public safety.

Talking to local journalists on Tuesday, the locals said patients, women, children and the elderly faced difficulties in reaching the hospital, especially at night, due to fear of stray dog attacks. Similar complaints have been reported from Jandol, Samarbagh, Kambat and Maira markets.

Health officials said the issue pertains to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), while the TMA observed that laws require scientific and legal measures to control stray dog breeding rather than culling. Residents have urged the authorities to take immediate action to address the problem and ensure public safety.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025